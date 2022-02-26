Alex Smalley putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

Alex Smalley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Alex Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Smalley's 194 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Smalley had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Smalley his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.