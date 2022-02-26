Alex Noren finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Alex Noren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Noren's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Noren got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Noren hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Noren to even for the round.