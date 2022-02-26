Adam Svensson shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day in 6th at 5 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; and Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Svensson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

Svensson hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

Svensson got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.