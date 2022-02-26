Aaron Rai putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Honda Classic

Aaron Rai hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Aaron Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rai had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Rai chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Rai his third shot was a drop and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to 5 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Rai hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Rai's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 3 over for the round.