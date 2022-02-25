  • Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • Amazing hole-outs, clutch shots, awesome moments, check out the best shots from Zach Johnson's career on the PGA TOUR through February 2022.
    Best Of

    Zach Johnson’s best shots on the PGA TOUR

    Amazing hole-outs, clutch shots, awesome moments, check out the best shots from Zach Johnson's career on the PGA TOUR through February 2022.