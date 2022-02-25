Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Johnson's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Johnson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.