Strong putting brings William McGirt an even-par round two of the Honda Classic

William McGirt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, William McGirt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, McGirt had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, McGirt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McGirt's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.