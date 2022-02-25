Wesley Bryan shoots 9-over 79 in round two of the Honda Classic

Wesley Bryan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Bryan chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

Bryan tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 3 over for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 4 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 5 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Bryan chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Bryan missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Bryan to 6 over for the round.