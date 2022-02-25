Vince Whaley shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic

Vince Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Whaley's 107 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Whaley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Whaley at 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Whaley's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.