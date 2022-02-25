Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Taylor chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.