Tyler McCumber shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 127th at 8 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

McCumber got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, McCumber hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McCumber's 139 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.