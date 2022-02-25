  • Tyler McCumber shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler McCumber dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.