Trey Mullinax shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic

Trey Mullinax hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Mullinax had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.