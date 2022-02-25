Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Tommy Fleetwood hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Fleetwood's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 135 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.