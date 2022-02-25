Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Taylor Pendrith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Pendrith's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.