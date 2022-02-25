Taylor Moore shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Honda Classic

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Moore's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 6 over for the round.