  • Strong putting brings Sungjae Im an even-par round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im's crafty bunker play leads to birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.