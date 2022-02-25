Strong putting brings Sungjae Im an even-par round two of the Honda Classic

Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 89th at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Sungjae Im had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Im's his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Im's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Im's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.