Sung Kang shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

Sung Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kang missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kang's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.