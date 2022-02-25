Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 141st at 12 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cink's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.