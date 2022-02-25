Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Jaeger had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the par-5 third, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.