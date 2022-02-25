Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Shane Lowry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Lowry's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lowry had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lowry's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lowry's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.