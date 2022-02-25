6-over 76 by Seung-Yul Noh in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 89th at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Noh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to 6 over for the round.