Seth Reeves shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

Seth Reeves hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Reeves's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 over for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 3 over for the round.