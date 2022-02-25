Sepp Straka putts himself to a 6-under 64 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Sepp Straka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Sepp Straka's 86 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

Straka hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Straka's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.