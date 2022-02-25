Satoshi Kodaira finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Satoshi Kodaira hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 127th at 8 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kodaira's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kodaira's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.