Sam Stevens putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Sam Stevens hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stevens finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Sam Stevens's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Stevens's tee shot went 197 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Stevens had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Stevens chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.