Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Sam Ryder hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ryder's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 under for the round.