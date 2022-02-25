Ryan Palmer shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Palmer had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Palmer's 173 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.