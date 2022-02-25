Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Armour's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Armour hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.