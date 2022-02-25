Russell Knox shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Knox got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Knox reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Knox's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Knox chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 14th, 465-yard par-4, Knox hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.