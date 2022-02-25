Rory Sabbatini shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Sabbatini had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

Sabbatini tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's tee shot went 211 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.