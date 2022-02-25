Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Honda Classic

Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Sloan had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Sloan hit his 99 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Sloan's 99 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 17th, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.