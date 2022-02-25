Robert Streb shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Robert Streb hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Streb got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.