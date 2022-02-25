Rickie Fowler putts himself to an even-par second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Rickie Fowler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Rickie Fowler's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Fowler hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Fowler his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Fowler at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.