  • Rickie Fowler putts himself to an even-par second round of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler's nice approach leads to birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.