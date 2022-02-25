Rick Lamb finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Rick Lamb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lamb finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Lamb's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lamb to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lamb's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lamb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lamb to 1 under for the round.

Lamb got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lamb to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lamb had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lamb to even for the round.