Richy Werenski shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Werenski got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.