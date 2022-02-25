Peter Uihlein shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

Peter Uihlein hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Uihlein got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Uihlein's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Uihlein tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.