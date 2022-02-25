Paul Barjon shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Paul Barjon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 89th at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Barjon got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Barjon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Barjon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.