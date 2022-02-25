Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rodgers's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.