9-over 79 by Patrick Reed in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Patrick Reed hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 134th at 9 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Reed got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 4 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Reed had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reed to 6 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Reed his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 146 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.