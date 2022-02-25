Padraig Harrington finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Padraig Harrington hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Harrington got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Harrington hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to even-par for the round.