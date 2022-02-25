Nicolai Hojgaard shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

Nicolai Hojgaard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 127th at 8 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Hojgaard had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Hojgaard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hojgaard at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hojgaard's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Hojgaard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.