Nick Watney shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Honda Classic

Nick Watney hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watney had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Watney's 197 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Watney reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at 4 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 under for the round.