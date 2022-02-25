Nick Taylor putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Nick Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Taylor's 207 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.