Nick Hardy shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

Nick Hardy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 134th at 9 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Hardy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hardy at 4 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Hardy had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 4 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 over for the round.