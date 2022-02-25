Nate Lashley shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lashley chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.