Mito Pereira shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Pereira got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Pereira's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.