Michael Thompson shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.