Michael Gligic shoots 10-over 80 in round two of the Honda Classic

Michael Gligic hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day in 138th at 10 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Gligic's tee shot went 205 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Gligic's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Gligic's his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 11 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 10 over for the round.