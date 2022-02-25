6-over 76 by Max McGreevy in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Max McGreevy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

McGreevy tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to 5 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy's tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.