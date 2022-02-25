Matthias Schwab putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Honda Classic

Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Matthias Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthias Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Schwab's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 111 yards to the fringe, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Schwab chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.