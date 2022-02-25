  • Matthew putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 second round in the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff sticks approach to set up birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.