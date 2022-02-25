Matthew putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his day tied for 143rd at 17 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 64-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Wolff his second shot was a drop and his approach went 128 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Wolff got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wolff's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 6 over for the round.